Meduza: Russia postpones plans to stage 'referendums' in occupied territories amid Ukraine’s counteroffensive.
September 11, 2022 6:24 pm
The Kremlin abandoned plans to conduct staged “referendums” in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, Russian news outlet Meduza reported citing sources familiar with the matter. The only region where Russia still plans to hold the so-called "referendum" is Kherson Oblast, the report reads.
