Media: Mass burial site foud in liberated Lyman

October 5, 2022 10:06 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Hromadske media outlet, over 50 graves were found at a burial site in the recently-liberated city of Lyman, Donetsk Oblast.

“Some burials are marked with name plates, and some are only numbered,” Hromadske reported.

Earlier on Oct. 2, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine had established full control over Lyman. The Russian forces used the city as a supply hub to launch attacks in the northern part of Donetsk Oblast after it was captured in May.

