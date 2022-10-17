Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Media: Bulgarian President opposes Ukraine's fast-track NATO accession

October 3, 2022 9:27 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Rumen Radev said on Oct. 3 that Bulgaria doesn't support the declaration adopted by nine European countries regarding Ukraine's NATO membership. However, he added, Bulgaria "reaffirms support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," as quoted by the BTA news agency. 

Bulgaria is a parliamentary republic, with the prime minister holding executive powers.

Earlier, nine countries, including Poland, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Romania, and Slovakia, signed a joint statement in favor of Ukraine joining NATO. President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 30 that Ukraine would apply to join the bloc.

