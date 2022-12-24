Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Mayor: Two explosions reported in Russian-occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 20, 2022 2:15 am
Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram that two explosions occurred in the Russian-occupied Melitopol on the evening of Dec. 19.

The Russian-state-controlled RIA news outlet also reported the explosions. 

Located in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Melitopol has been occupied by Russia since March. 

Russian and Ukrainian forces recently engaged in artillery-on-artillery “counterbattery” around Huliaipole and Polohy, around 100 kilometers north of Melitopol, in a sign that Ukraine’s fourth counteroffensive might be imminent, Forbes reported.

Earlier on Dec. 12, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported that a bridge near Melitopol, used by the Moscow troops for transporting military equipment, had exploded.

