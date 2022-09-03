Mayor: Russian rocket flies by school in Kharkiv
September 3, 2022 6:39 am
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that the rocket launched on Kharkiv overnight on Sept. 3 shattered the school’s windows. No casualties were reported.
