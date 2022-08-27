Mayor: Russian missile hits enterprise in Kharkiv.
August 27, 2022 8:09 pm
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said Russia hit a factory located in the city’s Shevchenkivskiy district with an Uragan rocket. No casualties were reported.
