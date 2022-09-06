Mayor: Russian forces attack downtown Kharkiv
September 6, 2022 10:46 am
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that Russian forces attacked the city’s Kyivskyi district on the morning of Sept. 6. The attack reportedly damaged a multistory residential building and an administrative building. No casualties have yet been reported.
