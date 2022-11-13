Support us
Sunday, November 13, 2022

Mayor: Russia strikes Kharkiv on Nov. 13

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 14, 2022 12:21 am
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Nov. 13 that the Industrialnyi district of the city was targeted. According to preliminary information, an industrial facility was hit. There is no information about casualties at the time of the publication

