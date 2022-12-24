Mayor: Explosion reported in Russian-occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
December 11, 2022 12:02 am
Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported that a local church, which Russian troops had reportedly occupied "several months ago," caught on fire on Dec. 10.
He also reported an explosion in Melitopol.
Fedorov did not provide additional information.
