Macron: Frances creates 100-million euro fund for Ukraine to purchase weapons
October 7, 2022 10:05 pm
French President Emmanuel Macron said the fund, worth an initial $98 million, will allow Ukraine to directly buy weapons and other necessary materials to counter Russia’s war, reports France24. Macron added that the fund will allow Ukraine to “work with France’s defense industry base” and “demonstrates our will to act as Europeans and to align ourselves with this collective effort” to help Ukraine.
