Macron awards Zelensky with Legion of Honor during Paris visit

French President Emmanuel Macron awarded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with the Legion of Honor during Zelensky's trip to Paris on Feb. 8.

"Honor to Ukraine and its people. Honor to you, dear Volodymyr, for your courage and devotion," Macron wrote on Twitter with a video of Zelensky receiving the award.

The Legion of Honor is the highest French order of merit, both military and civil, and is awarded by the French president.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Feb. 8 pledged that France would firmly stand by Ukraine as he met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

