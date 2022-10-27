Longer power cutoffs to be introduced in Kyiv after overnight strikes

A firefighter put out the fire after Russia's overnight attacks on an energy infrastructure site in Kyiv Oblast on Oct. 27. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine / Telegram)

Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Kyiv Oblast overnight have sharply worsened the electricity supply in Kyiv, leaving available only 600-800 megawatts capacity for the capital, which usually consumes 1,000-1,200 MW, according to energy supplier Yasno.

"This means almost half of Kyiv may end up without electricity," the company stated. To prevent a complete blackout, longer power cutoffs "affecting a much larger number of consumers" will take place.

Russian forces have also damaged the main line of the energy system in Ukraine's central regions, according to state-owned grid operator Ukrenergo.

On Oct. 25, Ukrenergo announced rolling blackouts for businesses and households in all regions of Ukraine to stabilize the power system's operations.

Since Oct. 10, Russia launched over 300 strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure sites, destroying around a third of the country's energy-generating capacity. Russia openly admits that Ukraine's energy infrastructure is among its key targets.

