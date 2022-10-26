Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, October 26, 2022

Russia's recent attacks cause energy giant DTEK $40 million worth of damage

October 26, 2022 1:51 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine's largest private energy company DTEK has lost roughly $40 million since Oct. 10, when Russia started to massively hit the country's energy infrastructure sites, Maxim Timchenko, head of DTEK, told Interfax Ukraine.

Timchenko urged the state to support the company, calling the situation "catastrophic both from the point of view of the destruction and from the point of view of the efforts required for recovery." 

DTEK's losses in 2022, since January, have reached $480 million.

Russia has recently intensified attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure sites with missiles and kamikaze drones, causing regular blackouts across the country.

Since Oct. 10, Russia launched over 300 strikes on Ukraine's power stations, destroying around a third of the country’s energy-generating capacity. Russia openly admits that Ukraine's energy infrastructure is among its key targets.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok