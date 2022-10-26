Russia's recent attacks cause energy giant DTEK $40 million worth of damage

Ukraine's largest private energy company DTEK has lost roughly $40 million since Oct. 10, when Russia started to massively hit the country's energy infrastructure sites, Maxim Timchenko, head of DTEK, told Interfax Ukraine.

Timchenko urged the state to support the company, calling the situation "catastrophic both from the point of view of the destruction and from the point of view of the efforts required for recovery."

DTEK's losses in 2022, since January, have reached $480 million.

Russia has recently intensified attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure sites with missiles and kamikaze drones, causing regular blackouts across the country.

Since Oct. 10, Russia launched over 300 strikes on Ukraine's power stations, destroying around a third of the country’s energy-generating capacity. Russia openly admits that Ukraine's energy infrastructure is among its key targets.

