Thursday, November 24, 2022

Lithuanians complete crowdfunding for 3rd maritime drone for Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 24, 2022 5:58 pm
The Lithuanian public has crowdfunded $750,000 to purchase three maritime drones for Ukraine, according to Lithuanian TV anchor Andrius Tapinas.

He noted that the funds will be transferred to UNITED24, Ukraine’s state fundraising platform.

The campaign gained popularity due to the names Lithuanians have been giving the drones – they involve wordplay to sound like Russian swearwords.

Tapinas has earlier led a successful fundraising campaign in Lithuania to buy a Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 combat drone and kamikaze drones Warmate for Ukraine. 

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 5 that Ukraine was launching a fundraising campaign for a fleet of maritime drones. The statement followed an underwater drone attack in occupied Sevastopol Bay that reportedly damaged a Russian frigate, a minesweeper, and a dam. Russia accused Ukraine of the attack. Ukraine hasn't confirmed its involvement.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

