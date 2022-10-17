Lithuania to provide nearly 25,000 Ukrainian soldiers with winter uniforms.
September 27, 2022 11:22 pm
According to Lithuanian media outlet Delfi, the country's Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said Lithuania will purchase winter uniforms "worth several million euros" and transfer them to Ukraine.
