Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalLithuania to provide nearly 25,000 Ukrainian soldiers with winter uniforms.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 27, 2022 11:22 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to Lithuanian media outlet Delfi, the country's Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said Lithuania will purchase winter uniforms "worth several million euros" and transfer them to Ukraine.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok