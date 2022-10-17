Lithuania delivers 50 M113 infantry vehicles to Ukraine
September 26, 2022 6:19 pm
Lithuania’s Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said on Sept. 26 that Lithuania is considering further potential support for Ukraine in consultation with NATO partners, reports Delfi news site.
