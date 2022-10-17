Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalLithuania delivers 50 M113 infantry vehicles to Ukraine

This item is part of our running news digest

September 26, 2022 6:19 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Lithuania’s Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said on Sept. 26 that Lithuania is considering further potential support for Ukraine in consultation with NATO partners, reports Delfi news site.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok