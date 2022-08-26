Kyiv Oblast law enforcement bust drug den worth over $250,000
This item is part of our running news digest
August 26, 2022 8:35 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Prosecutor General's Office reports that law enforcement agents raided a drug warehouse and laboratory which held a quarter of a million dollars worth of drugs, as well as weapons such as assault rifles and grenades. As a result of the search, more than 16 kg of a substance similar to methadone and a kilogram of a psychotropic substance similar to amphetamine were seized.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.