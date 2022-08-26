Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 26, 2022 8:35 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Prosecutor General's Office reports that law enforcement agents raided a drug warehouse and laboratory which held a quarter of a million dollars worth of drugs, as well as weapons such as assault rifles and grenades. As a result of the search, more than 16 kg of a substance similar to methadone and a kilogram of a psychotropic substance similar to amphetamine were seized. 

