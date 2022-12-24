Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

KSE: Russia has stolen, destroyed $1.9 billion worth of agricultural products in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 4, 2022 7:17 pm
The estimated 2.8 million metric tons of grain and 1.2 million tons of oil seeds were destroyed or stolen because of Russia’s war against Ukraine, according to the Center for Food and Land Use Research of the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE).

The researches estimated that the combined value of stolen and destroyed agricultural products is $1.87 billion as of Nov. 10.

“The stored grains, oilseeds, and other agricultural outputs are the categories that are lost because of the physical damage from active hostilities and organized stealing by the invaders,” the research reads.

Research using satellite imagery from NASA’s food security and agriculture program showed that Russia collected almost 6 million tons of wheat from occupied territories, Bloomberg reported on Dec. 3.

Swiss Prosecutor General Stefan Blaettler said in July that selling looted raw materials could constitute a war crime.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

