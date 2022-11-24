Klitschko: 70% of Kyiv remains without power supply following Nov. 23 attack
November 24, 2022 8:32 am
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said utility service employees "worked all night to restore the life support of the capital." According to the mayor, the water supply has already been restored on the left bank of the city following Russia's deadly Nov. 23 missile strike on Ukraine. He hopes the right bank will see its water supply resumed in the first half of the day. Currently, 70% of Kyiv remains without electricity.
