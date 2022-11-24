Support us
Thursday, November 24, 2022

Klitschko: 70% of Kyiv remains without power supply following Nov. 23 attack

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 24, 2022 8:32 am
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said utility service employees "worked all night to restore the life support of the capital." According to the mayor, the water supply has already been restored on the left bank of the city following Russia's deadly Nov. 23 missile strike on Ukraine. He hopes the right bank will see its water supply resumed in the first half of the day. Currently, 70% of Kyiv remains without electricity. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
