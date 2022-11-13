Kherson Oblast governor urges civilians to evacuate due to potential Russian strikes

On Nov. 13, Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych asked civilians to evacuate to safer regions as Russia could retaliate against people living in the part of Kherson Oblast that was liberated by the Ukrainian army on Nov. 11.

"The Russian army, when it flees, begins to fight with peaceful people out of hopelessness. We have repeatedly seen this in many liberated settlements," Yanushevych said.

He also said Russia had caused serious damage to critical infrastructure that provides electricity, heat and water supply before withdrawing.