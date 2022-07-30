Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

July 30, 2022
Over 50 sites, including homes, businesses, farms, and education infrastructure, were destroyed due to ongoing hostilities, reports Interfax-Ukraine, citing Kharkiv Oblast Police. Russian forces reportedly shelled the communities of Andriivka, Bohodukhiv, Pechenihy, Korobochkyne, Kopanka, Prudianka, Tsyrkuny, and Derhachi.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
