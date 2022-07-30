Kharkiv Oblast Police: Over 50 sites destroyed in Kharkiv Oblast on July 29
July 30, 2022 8:01 am
Over 50 sites, including homes, businesses, farms, and education infrastructure, were destroyed due to ongoing hostilities, reports Interfax-Ukraine, citing Kharkiv Oblast Police. Russian forces reportedly shelled the communities of Andriivka, Bohodukhiv, Pechenihy, Korobochkyne, Kopanka, Prudianka, Tsyrkuny, and Derhachi.