This item is part of our running news digest by The Kyiv Independent news desk

Over 50 sites, including homes, businesses, farms, and education infrastructure, were destroyed due to ongoing hostilities, reports Interfax-Ukraine, citing Kharkiv Oblast Police. Russian forces reportedly shelled the communities of Andriivka, Bohodukhiv, Pechenihy, Korobochkyne, Kopanka, Prudianka, Tsyrkuny, and Derhachi.

