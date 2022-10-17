The Institute for the Study of War reported that Ukraine's interdiction campaign is crippling Russian attempts to transfer additional ammunition, reserves, mobilized men, and means of defense to front-line positions. The experts noted that Ukrainian forces liberated several settlements on the eastern bank of the Inhulets River, forcing Russian troops to retreat toward Kherson. They have also severed two Russian ground communication lines in northern Kherson Oblast, pushing Russian units south of the Kherson-Dnipropetrovsk Oblast border toward the Beryslav area.