ISW: Russia’s deployment of forces to Ukraine’s south likely enabling Ukrainian counterattacks

September 7, 2022 8:29 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Institute for the Study of War reports that Ukraine's counterattack in Kharkiv on Sept. 6 was likely an opportunistic effort enabled by the redeployment of Russian forces away from the area to reinforce their positions against the Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kherson Oblast. 

Obituary data on Russian servicemen indicates that Russia deployed elements of the 147th Artillery Regiment of the 2nd Motorized Rifle Division of the 1st Guards Tank Army to Kherson Oblast no earlier than late August. 

This is the first time ISW has observed elements of Russia’s elite 1st Guards Tank Army operating in southern Ukraine. Elements of the 147th previously fought in Bucha in Kyiv in March and elements of the 1st Guards Tank Army were active primarily in and around Kharkiv after the Russian withdrawal from Kyiv.

