ISW: Russian mobilization struggling to execute Putin's plans

September 24, 2022 7:30 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Institute for the Study of War said in its latest update that Russia's mobilization efforts will likely fail to produce reserve forces "of even the low quality Putin's plans would have generated," unless Russia rapidly fixes systemic issues. 

Russian military bloggers have also reported that Russia is issuing illegal draft notices and mobilizing men who do not meet the Kremlin's stated criteria, "especially (Defense Minister) Shoigu’s promise that mobilization would prioritize men with “combat experience," the ISW wrote. 

Available information suggests that the mobilization campaign is "overwhelming an ineffective and unmotivated bureaucratic system and could fail to generate the much-needed combat-ready reserve force in a short time or at all," according to the ISW. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
