ISW: Putin confirms Russia is using different social schemes to justify transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia
January 4, 2023 5:18 am
In his annual New Year's speech, Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Russians for their efforts to send children from occupied Ukrainian territory on “holidays,” the Institute for the Study of War said in its recent update.
ISW has previously reported instances of Russian officials using the guise of “holidays” and vacation schemes to justify the transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia and Russian-occupied Crimea.
