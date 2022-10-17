Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
ISW: Experts believe Putin once again bypassing the Russian chain of command

September 30, 2022 7:52 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Institute for the Study of War reported that the bureaucratic failures in Russia's partial mobilization may indicate that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has again bypassed the Russian higher military command or the Russian Ministry of Defense. 

"The deployment of mobilized men to centers of hostilities on the Kharkiv or Kherson front lines may suggest that Putin is directly working with axis commanders on the ground," the ISW says, adding that those people are likely clamoring for reinforcements, rather than following standard military practices which are also required by Russian law such as providing training to the mobilized prior to their deployment to the front lines. 

