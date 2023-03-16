Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

ISW: Chechen leader Kadyrov likely rejected Wagner’s proposal to work against Russian Defense Ministry

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 19, 2023 10:48 am
Share

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has likely rejected Russia’s Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin’s proposal to cooperate in a “renewed informational attack” against the Russian Defense Ministry, a D.C.-based think-tank analyzing the war said in its latest report. 

Despite Prigozhin’s attempts, the Chechen leader likely still sees that “his formal ties to the Kremlin and position in the Russian Defense Ministry are more beneficial than any political relationship with Prigozhin could be,” according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). 

The ISW report comes amid Prigozhin’s intensifying rivalry with the Russian Defense Ministry over the past month. 

Prigozhin is “intensifying his informational campaign,” trying to establish his mercenary group as an elite independent force in his quest for authority in Russia, according to the ISW. He claimed on Feb. 18 that Wagner had nothing to do with the Russian army and was not subordinate to the Russian Defense Ministry. 

The ISW said that Kadyrov and Prigozhin’s attitudes toward the Russian Defense Ministry are “divergent,” with the Chechen leader strengthening his relationship with the Kremlin instead. 

While Prigozhin is “likely trying to enlist ultranationalist figures within the Kremlin and select Russian military bloggers to support his quest for authority in Russia,” those with ties to the Kremlin would likely continue to turn down his proposal to “retain their patronage,” according to the report. 

This suggests that the Wagner founder’s renewed informational campaign “may fail to restore Prigozhin’s waning influence,” the ISW added. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK