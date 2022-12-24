Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Interior Ministry: Only 3% of Russian attacks hit military targets.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 27, 2022 10:45 pm
The estimate was provided by Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin. 

About 32,000 civilian sites and more than 700 critical infrastructure facilities have been hit by Russia so far, according to Yenin. 

“Like any terrorists, they (Russians) are targeting civilian sites,” he said on TV. 

The report comes amid Russia’s massive missile attacks on energy infrastructure across Ukraine. 

All major thermal and hydroelectric power plants across Ukraine have been damaged to some extent as of Nov. 22, according to Volodymyr Kudrytsky, the head of the state grid operator Ukrenergo. 

Over 2.4 million Ukrainians’ homes have either been destroyed or substantially damaged due to the war, according to Ekonomichna Pravda, an online newspaper. 

