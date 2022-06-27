The U.S. think tank said on June 26 that the Russian attack on Kyiv is “likely to coincide” with ongoing talks by Western leaders at the summit about aid to Ukraine, reminiscent of when airstrikes were conducted during UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ visit to Kyiv on April 29. The ISW also reported that Russian forces are continuing to consolidate control of Sievierodonetsk and attack the outskirts of Lysychansk, as well as to intensify shelling of Ukrainian positions along the southern Axis.