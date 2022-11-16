Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Infrastructure Ministry: Ukraine donates 27,000 metric tons of grain to Ethiopia

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 16, 2022 5:19 pm
Share

The Infrastructure Ministry said on Nov. 16 that the grain is being transported on the Nord Vind bulk carrier via the UN-backed grain corridor. On Sept. 19, Ukraine’s Cabinet Ministry said it will provide Ethiopia and Somalia with 50,000 metric tons of free wheat.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK