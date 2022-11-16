Infrastructure Ministry: Ukraine donates 27,000 metric tons of grain to Ethiopia
November 16, 2022 5:19 pm
The Infrastructure Ministry said on Nov. 16 that the grain is being transported on the Nord Vind bulk carrier via the UN-backed grain corridor. On Sept. 19, Ukraine’s Cabinet Ministry said it will provide Ethiopia and Somalia with 50,000 metric tons of free wheat.
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.