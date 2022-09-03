Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, September 3, 2022

externalIAEA chief says 2 mission representatives will stay at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

This item is part of our running news digest

September 3, 2022 12:20 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

During a press conference in Vienna on Sept. 2, International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said those remaining at the plant are “very experienced” and will provide the agency with detailed information until the “situation stabilizes.”

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok