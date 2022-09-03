IAEA chief says 2 mission representatives will stay at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
This item is part of our running news digest
September 3, 2022 12:20 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
During a press conference in Vienna on Sept. 2, International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said those remaining at the plant are “very experienced” and will provide the agency with detailed information until the “situation stabilizes.”
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.