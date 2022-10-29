High-ranking Wagner officer killed by Ukrainian special forces in close combat

Ukrainian special forces unit "Khort" reported that it had killed the deputy chief of the Russian state-backed military company Wagner.

The engagement between the unit and a group of Wagner soldiers was said to have occurred at extremely close quarters, with all of the Wagner soldiers reportedly eliminated.

The Ukrainian special forces unit, made up of veterans of various special forces and security services units, was founded in March 2014. The Facebook post reporting the successful operation did not specify the location, but Khort is embedded in the ranks of the 57th Motorized Brigade, which is currently taking part in the southern counteroffensive.