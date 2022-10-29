Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
High-ranking Wagner officer killed by Ukrainian special forces in close combat

October 29, 2022 11:30 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian special forces unit "Khort" reported that it had killed the deputy chief of the Russian state-backed military company Wagner.

The engagement between the unit and a group of Wagner soldiers was said to have occurred at extremely close quarters, with all of the Wagner soldiers reportedly eliminated. 

The Ukrainian special forces unit, made up of veterans of various special forces and security services units, was founded in March 2014. The Facebook post reporting the successful operation did not specify the location, but Khort is embedded in the ranks of the 57th Motorized Brigade, which is currently taking part in the southern counteroffensive.

