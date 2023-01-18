Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Helicopter crashes near kindergarten in Brovary, casualties reported

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 18, 2023 9:49 am
Share

A helicopter crashed next to a kindergarten and a residential building in Brovary in Kyiv Oblast, starting a fire, on Jan. 18.

Oleksiy Kuleba, the governor of Kyiv Oblast, wrote on his Telegram channel that children and employees were at the kindergarten during the crash. He said there were casualties and that first responders were working at the site.

Iryna Pryanishnikova, a Kyiv Oblast police spokeswoman, said on television that five people were injured due to the crash and there were people killed but didn't specify the number.

The officials did not explain what type of helicopter it was and what caused its crash.

Brovary is a city with a pre-war population of about 100,000 people, located just east of Kyiv.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK