Sunday, January 29, 2023

Health Ministry: Russian forces shell hospital in Kherson, nurse injured

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 29, 2023 3:42 pm
Russian forces had shelled a hospital in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, injuring a nurse, the Health Ministry reported on Jan. 29.

According to Kherson Oblast Military Administration, Russian troops also "heavily shelled" residential areas in liberated Kherson, “killing and injuring many civilians.” The administration didn't specify the number of casualties, saying it would provide details later.

The administration's press service later told Suspilne media outlet that at least three people were killed due to the Russian shelling of Kherson on Jan. 29.

Ukrainian military liberated Kherson, as well as surrounding areas on the western bank of the Dnipro River, in November, after eight months of Russian occupation. Since then, Russian forces have been relentlessly shelling the Ukrainian-held territories.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

