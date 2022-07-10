Head of German Defense Committee: We must help Ukraine ‘faster and with more weapons.’
July 10, 2022
If the country keeps military assistance to war-torn Ukraine at the same low level, it will lead to “historically important problems,” according to Marie-Agnesse Strack-Zimmermann, the top defense official in the Bundestag. “My colleagues and I will not support this. If Ukraine loses, Europe will lose,” she said.