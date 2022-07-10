Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, July 10, 2022

externalHead of German Defense Committee: We must help Ukraine ‘faster and with more weapons.’

This item is part of our running news digest

July 10, 2022 10:48 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

If the country keeps military assistance to war-torn Ukraine at the same low level, it will lead to “historically important problems,” according to Marie-Agnesse Strack-Zimmermann, the top defense official in the Bundestag. “My colleagues and I will not support this. If Ukraine loses, Europe will lose,” she said.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok