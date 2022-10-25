Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, October 25, 2022

Group of Democrats want Biden to negotiate with Russia

October 25, 2022 3:41 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

In a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden published on Oct. 24, the group urged a negotiated settlement and ceasefire, direct talks with Russia, and the exploration of a new European security arrangement “acceptable to all parties that will allow for a sovereign Ukraine.”

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok