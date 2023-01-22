Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Sunday, January 22, 2023

Governors: Russian attacks hit 7 regions over Jan. 21

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 22, 2023 11:25 am
Share

Russian attacks were reported in seven out of Ukraine's 25 regions, including in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Sumy oblasts. According to the regional governors, one civilian was killed, and at least nine, including one child, were injured.

In the eastern Donetsk Oblast, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported early on Jan. 22 that two civilians were wounded in the embattled city of Bakhmut over the past day.

Russian forces shelled several settlements in the region, including the front-line city of Avdiivka, located just six kilometers from the outskirts of the occupied regional capital of Donetsk.

In the northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russian shelling continued in the liberated parts of the oblast. He added that a man was hospitalized in Veterynarne village due to the shelling.

A landmine explosion injured two men near Izium, Syniehubov said.

Russian forces shelled several settlements in eastern Luhansk Oblast. No casualties were reported, the regional government said in a Telegram post.

In the southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian forces attacked 21 settlements, destroying 18 houses. One civilian was killed in Hulyaipole, and two civilians were injured in Orikhiv, Governor Oleksandr Starukh said.

Russian forces also shelled southern Kherson Oblast 49 times over Jan. 21 with artillery, mortars, and tanks. Three people were injured, the governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said in a Telegram post.

In southern Mykolaiv Oblast, Russian forces shelled the coastal city of Ochakiv. No casualties were reported, Governor Vitalii Kim said.

Russian forces shelled northern Sumy Oblast 115 times. One child was injured, Governor Dmytro Zhyvitskyi said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We are so close
We have less than 400 members left to reach our goal of having 10,000 members. It would help us stay an independent, reader-funded news outlet in 2023.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK