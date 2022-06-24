Governor: Ukrainian plane shoots down Russian cruise missile in Sumy Oblast.
June 9, 2022 10:55 pm
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky said the missile had been downed in the region's Romny District.
