externalGovernor: Ukrainian plane shoots down Russian cruise missile in Sumy Oblast.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 9, 2022 10:55 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky said the missile had been downed in the region's Romny District.

