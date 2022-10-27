Governor: Ukrainian military slowly advancing in Luhansk Oblast
October 28, 2022 12:48 am
Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhii Haidai reported on Oct. 27. that the Ukrainian army continues to advance in the direction of Svatove-Kreminna, and also repelled all attacks by the Russian forces in Bilohorodka. Haidai added that the weather conditions slow down the Ukrainian offensive. Due to recent downpours, the equipment gets stuck, and only infantry can advance, according to the governor.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.