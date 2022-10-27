Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Governor: Ukrainian military slowly advancing in Luhansk Oblast

October 28, 2022 12:48 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhii Haidai reported on Oct. 27. that the Ukrainian army continues to advance in the direction of Svatove-Kreminna, and also repelled all attacks by the Russian forces in Bilohorodka. Haidai added that the weather conditions slow down the Ukrainian offensive. Due to recent downpours, the equipment gets stuck, and only infantry can advance, according to the governor. 

