Governor: Ukraine restores cellular service in Kherson Oblast
November 20, 2022 1:21 pm
Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said on Nov. 20 that 52 cellular base stations and three cellular communication towers have been restored in liberated parts of Kherson Oblast. Yanushevych added that gas supply has been restored to over 6,300 consumers across 13 communities in the region. Water supply has also reportedly been restored to five communities.
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.