Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Sunday, November 20, 2022

Governor: Ukraine restores cellular service in Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 20, 2022 1:21 pm
Share

Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said on Nov. 20 that 52 cellular base stations and three cellular communication towers have been restored in liberated parts of Kherson Oblast. Yanushevych added that gas supply has been restored to over 6,300 consumers across 13 communities in the region. Water supply has also reportedly been restored to five communities.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK