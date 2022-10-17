Governor: Russia's recent attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 1, injures 2
This item is part of our running news digest
September 21, 2022 7:43 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported that Russian forces had shelled the oblast's Nikopolskyi district, as well as the Chervonohryhorivka and Marhanets settlements, on the evening of Sept. 21. The official said rescuers and police are working at the scene.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.