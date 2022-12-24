Governor: Russian shelling injures 4 people in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
December 10, 2022 10:27 am
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said that the region's Nikopol and Marganets communities had been shelled with heavy artillery during the night.
He added that 11 buildings had been damaged in Nikopol. A kindergarten, administrative and office buildings, a car wash, several cars, a gas pipeline, and power transmission lines were damaged, Reznichenko said.
