Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Governor: Russian shelling injures 4 people in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 10, 2022 10:27 am
Share

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said that the region's Nikopol and Marganets communities had been shelled with heavy artillery during the night. 

He added that 11 buildings had been damaged in Nikopol. A kindergarten, administrative and office buildings, a car wash, several cars, a gas pipeline, and power transmission lines were damaged, Reznichenko said. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK