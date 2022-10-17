Governor: Russian forces shell thermal plant in Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast.
September 17, 2022 1:58 pm
Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Sept. 17 that the Russian attack damaged the city's power plant, and firefighters are fighting the fire at the site. The water supply in the neighboring town of Mykolaivka was affected as a result of the latest shelling, according to Kyrylenko.
