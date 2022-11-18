Governor: Russian forces shell Sumy Oblast 7 times on Nov. 17
November 18, 2022 1:49 am
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported that Russian forces targeted Seredyna-Buda, Znob-Novhorodske, and Esman communities. The Russian troops used Grad missile launchers and mines to attack the communities. No casualties were reported.
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.