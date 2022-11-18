Support us
Friday, November 18, 2022

Governor: Russian forces shell Sumy Oblast 7 times on Nov. 17

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 18, 2022 1:49 am
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported that Russian forces targeted Seredyna-Buda, Znob-Novhorodske, and Esman communities. The Russian troops used Grad missile launchers and mines to attack the communities. No casualties were reported.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
