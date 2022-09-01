Governor: Russian forces shell Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight on Sept. 1
September 1, 2022 9:41 am
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported that Russian shelling of the region’s Nikopolskyi and Kryvorizkyi districts injured a 70-year-old man.
