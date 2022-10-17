Governor: Russian forces rain fire on Nikopol, injuring 3 civilians
This item is part of our running news digest
October 12, 2022 8:18 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said that the city of Nikopol was targeted overnight on Oct. 12 with 100 Russian shells, damaging a private residence and badly injuring a 6-year-old girl and her mother. Both of them and another wounded woman are being treated in hospital. Overall, more than 30 high-rises and private residences, two kindergartens, a school, a number of shops, a gas transmission system and power lines were damaged in the attack.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.