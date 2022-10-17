Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
October 12, 2022 8:18 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said that the city of Nikopol was targeted overnight on Oct. 12 with 100 Russian shells, damaging a private residence and badly injuring a 6-year-old girl and her mother. Both of them and another wounded woman are being treated in hospital. Overall, more than 30 high-rises and private residences, two kindergartens, a school, a number of shops, a gas transmission system and power lines were damaged in the attack. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
