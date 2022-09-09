Governor: Russian forces kill 9, injure 23 in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 8
September 9, 2022 8:54 am
According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, over the previous day, the Russian military killed five civilians in Bakhmut, two in Zaitseve, one in New York, and one in Fedorivka.
