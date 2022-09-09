Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

September 9, 2022 8:54 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, over the previous day, the Russian military killed five civilians in Bakhmut, two in Zaitseve, one in New York, and one in Fedorivka.

