Governor: Russian forces kill 7 people, injure 2 in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 7
This item is part of our running news digest
September 8, 2022 9:32 am
Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that Russian shelling killed three people in Sloviansk, two in Marinka, one in Halytsynivka, and one in Vodiane.
