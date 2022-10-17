Governor: Russian forces kill 4 civilians, injure 6 in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 30
October 1, 2022 9:03 am
According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, two people were killed in Maksymilianivka, one in Bakhmut, and one in Sviatohirsk.
It is currently impossible to estimate the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha, Kyrylenko said.
