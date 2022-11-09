Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Governor: Russian forces kill 3 civilians, injure 11 in Donetsk Oblast on Nov. 8

November 9, 2022 8:53 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, one person was killed in Kostiantynivka, one in Chasiv Yar, and one in Avdiivka. 

Also, the bodies of three more people killed by Russian troops during the occupation have been found in Yampil, Kyrylenko added.

