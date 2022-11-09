Governor: Russian forces kill 3 civilians, injure 11 in Donetsk Oblast on Nov. 8
November 9, 2022 8:53 am
According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, one person was killed in Kostiantynivka, one in Chasiv Yar, and one in Avdiivka.
Also, the bodies of three more people killed by Russian troops during the occupation have been found in Yampil, Kyrylenko added.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.